Houston Astros punished for 2017 World Series sign stealing

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego./ Source: (Associated Press)
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the MLB suspended the two for sign stealing.

The team was fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face discipline.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

