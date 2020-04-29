How COVID-19 is impacting McGhee Tyson Airport

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted domestic and international travel, which has had a detrimental impact on airports and airlines.

WVLT's Ted Hall discussed the impact of the pandemic with McGhee Tyson Airport President Patrick Wilson.

Wilson said nearly 50 percent of flights have been eliminated. The airport typically sees more than 50 flights a day, but that number is currently down to 20.

Usually, 3,000 to 4,000 passengers depart from McGhee Tyson Airport per day. The airport estimates around 200 passengers are flying out per day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

