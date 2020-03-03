How can you help Middle Tennessee tornado victims?

More than 20 people were killed after an early-morning tornado struck Middle Tennessee on March 3.

The death toll may increase as authorities inspect damaged areas and report back.

The National Weather Service in Nashville said damage survey results indicate a tornado of at least an EF-3 strength hit Wilson and Davidson counties.

As people from all over get a glimpse at the damage, many are wondering how they can help those impacted.

WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie spoke with The Red Cross of East Tennessee. According to that organization, the best thing people can do is donate money because the needs of the victims are so diverse.

If you would like to donate through the Red Cross, you can text Red Cross to 90999 and make a $10 donation. You can also donate online here.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has asked for those wanting to help to email helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov.

Knoxville Pay It Forward is gathering supplies to transport to Middle Tennessee. They are coordinating with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. They are asking for people to donate:

Cases of water

Hygiene products

Tarps

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers

wipes adult diapers

Bed pads

Ensure

Formula

Cleaning supplies

New underwear

Gatorade Protein

Bars Pillows

Blankets.

Laundry detergent

Garbage bags

Flashlights

Batteries

Plastic totes

You can drop off supplies until 7 p.m. at Midsouth Truck at 5400 Rutledge Pike.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee activated its emergency response fund. You can donate here.

Airbnb has opened emergency housing for those impacted. Go here to search for a place to stay.

Officials said if you are trying to reach a loved one in the Putnam County area, call 931-646-INFO.

