How good is your county at social distancing?

A data company is using cell phones to see how many people are really staying inside.

The data the company collects for its research is purchased by Unacast from app developers.

The data shows when we’re outside of a building versus inside and can tell companies when we’re on a different floor from other people.

Unacast compiles the data and gives a rating based on how well the state or county is doing with social distancing.

Overall, Tennessee gets a C grade.

By county

Anderson County - C

Blount County - C

Campbell County - D

Claiborne County - D

Cocke County - D

Cumberland County - D-

Hamblen County - C-

Hawkins County - D-

Grainger County - D-

Hancock County - B

Jefferson County

Knox County - C-

Loudon County - D-

Sevier County - B

Monroe County - D-

Morgan County - D

Roane County - D

See the full map here.

