How is illness impacting high school basketball games?

With so many schools out for illness, many are wondering what's the status of high school and elementary ball games.

More than 10 schools systems have canceled classes due to illness, including Knox County and Sevier County. How has that impacted local sports?

Check school closings here

Many Anderson County games have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Some games in Knox County have been rescheduled for this coming Saturday, while some are undecided and others have been rescheduled for February.

Before heading out to a local game, reach out to WVLT News at 865-766-8154 to get information on that specific game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.