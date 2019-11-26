How to avoid Thanksgiving travel trouble

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sharing their best travel tips to keep families safe on the roads through the holiday season.

Mark Nagi, a TODT spokesperson said the most important thing is avoiding distracted driving.

"The most important thing is we want motorists to not drive distracted. No texting and driving, if you're on the phone make sure it's hands-free and certainly not drinking and driving," said Nagi. "We want people to get to their destinations safely, not just for yourself but your fellow motorists as well."

If you end up having trouble on the roads, TDOT help trucks will be ready to help. There are personnel on hand monitoring the roads for anyone broken down or pulled to the side of the interstate.

"We'll have our folks at transportation monitor our SmartWay cameras," said Nagi. "If anyone is broken down on the side of the road our help trucks will go to assist."

The good news is that no construction will contribute to traffic trouble during peak travel times.

"We're going to be halting all construction-related lane closures starting Wednesday at noon until Monday at 6 am," said Nagi. "You still may see some areas that have long term lane closures, you'll see orange cones and barrels any time you're driving through those areas, even during this holiday season, you'll need to slow down because there's always the possibility that there could be some workers present."

The best way to avoid delays is to plan your travel for times outside of peak traffic.

"The busier travel times are Wednesday people are trying to travel before Thanksgiving, starting in the late morning early afternoon we expect our roadways to be very busy and then the weekend tends to split travelers on Saturday and Sunday."

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.