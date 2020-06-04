How to avoid attracting bears to your yard

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released a video featuring tips to help avoid attracting bears.

Bears in Gatlinburg / Source: JD Grover

Providing a food source for bears can cause them to associate humans with food, ultimately putting both the bear and humans they may approach in danger.

During the season when bears are active, usually between April and November, these tips can keep bears safe:

- Keep trash secure

- Remove bird feeders

- Keep outdoor grills clean

- Remove bird feeders

- Don't leave pet food outside

To learn more about why it's so important to stay away from bears and avoid providing a food source for them or report a bear sighting, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

