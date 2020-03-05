How to avoid scams related to Tennessee tornadoes

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that wrecked Tennessee communities, officials are warning about potential scams.

WTVF reported that the Tennessee Attorney General's Office is reminding folks to watch out for these signs:

- Don't fall for high-pressure sales tactics

- Be wary of calls from out of state phone numbers

- Make sure contractors are properly licensed

Go here to get help if you are a tornado victim. Go here to help those impacted.

