How to get help if you are a Tennessee tornado victim

Here's how to get help if you have been impacted by the storms that hit Middle Tennessee, killing dozens and destroying multiple structures.

TEMA

- The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency released a list of helpful links which you can view here.

- Officials have a Crisis Cleanup Help Line is a toll-free call to 1-800-451-1954. The number is staffed 24/7. Callers are asked to leave messages if a relief agency representative is not available.

- The Disaster Distress Helpline is monitored 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990. It's available to provide immediate crisis counseling.

- Tennesseans needing help with downed trees can email the Tennessee Volunteers Active in Disaster at tennesseevoad@gmail.com.

- Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) to speak with a caring, trained mental health professional, 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, if you are experiencing a mental health emergency.

- Call the TDCI's Insurance Division at 615-741-2711 or online here.

- Reach out to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for help after being displaced at 1-877-428-8844 or go here.

Shelter

- The Red Cross has set up shelters. You can see where they're at here.

- Airbnb opened its emergency, no-cost housing for those impacted. Go here to search for a place to stay.

If you would like to donate to help tornado victims, go here.

