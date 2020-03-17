How to get meals for kids while schools are closed

While schools across East Tennessee are closing their doors during the coronavirus outbreak, they are not letting their students go hungry. Many districts are offering grab and go meals for students. Some districts already have plans in place, others are working on final details. We will continue to update this list at more information is released.

Knox County

Knox County Schools are working on final arrangements for meal distribution.

Blount County

Offering freed food trucks to students.

Wednesday March 18-Rio Revolution Church in Maryville 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Friday March 20 Artistic Bean in Townsend 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Monday March 23, MLK Center in Alcoa

Wednesday March 25-Rio Revolution Church Campus in Greenback 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Sevier County

Sevier County Schools Child Nutrition Program will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to any child 18 years and younger beginning March 18. The meals will be a grab and go breakfast and lunch and may be picked up at the school the child attends. The meals will be available beginning Wednesday, March 18, and on school days through the closure period. Cafeteria staff will provide drive through service at each school between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Anderson County/Clinton City

We are currently working with Clinton City Schools on providing meals to students in our area. Grab-and-Go meals will be available for the next 2 weeks for student ages 0-18 at North Clinton Elementary School, 305 Beets St, Clinton, TN 37716. Check Clinton City Schools’ Facebook for information regarding their scheduled food distribution times. Also looking for more locations to distribute.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Schools are working on final arrangements for meal distribution.

Hamblen County

Hambeln County schools are working on final details for meal distribution.

Loudon County

Loudon County Schools believe it is important to continue to provide meals for our students as we move forward through this school closure. For this week, March 17-20, free grab and go meals will be available from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Highland Park Elementary, Loudon High School, Greenback, and Philadelphia Elementary. Any child under age 18 is eligible for a free meal, but the child must be present to claim the meal.

Cumberland County

The Cumberland County School Nutrition Department is happy to announce that

The Summer Food Service Bus will be out for delivery starting tomorrow, March 17, 2020.

One lunch and one snack will be available for anyone 18 years old and younger.

The child must be present according to USDA federal regulations.

Unlike summer deliveries, children will not eat the meal on site.

The lunch and snack will be set up for grab and go.

The service will be available on the following dates:

March 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31st 2020.

Meal Delivery Sites:

Camelot Subdivision 10:20 AM

Bread of Life 10:45 AM

Oak Crest Mobile Home Park 11:00 AM

Memorial Baptist Church 11:30 AM

Lawrence Chapel 12:00 PM

Pomona United Methodist Church 12:45 PM

Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park 1:20 PM

Pleasant Hill Housing Development 1:35 PM

Rosewood Housing Development 11:30 AM

Obed Housing Development 12:30 PM

Pine Wood Housing Development 12:00 PM

Gateway Center 11:30 AM

Green Meadows Apartments 12:15 PM

Drive Up Grab and Go Sites:

All will be open from 11:00AM – 12:00PM (or until the last person is served)

Brown Elementary

Crab Orchard

Cumberland County High School

Morgan County

Free Breakfast and Lunch Grab N’ Go Meals

While school is closed for any child 18 & under. Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All children must be present for pick up.

Breakfast 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Lunch 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Wartburg-Central Elementary

Coalfield School

Oakdale School

Petros-Joyner Rock Mission

Sunbright School

Morgan Scott Project- Deer Lodge

Fentress County

Fentress County Schools are working on final arrangements for meal distribution.

Scott County

The School Nutrition Department will continue to offer meals to students during the current closure. Due to a change in the distribution guidelines we will begin feeding on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week beginning on March 18, 2020. However, the times for each type of meal still apply.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at each of the five elementary schools. Parents/Students must drive up to the school’s bus pick-up/drop-off lane and meals will be provided to children that are present. Every student will receive 2 breakfast on Monday and 3 breakfast on Wednesday. We will give 2 lunches on Monday and Wednesday, and one lunch on Friday per student each week.

Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch can be picked up between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. All meals will be a Grab-N-Go drive thru service. Serving times may be revised if we receive approval to overlap mealtimes.

Any child can receive meals from any of the five locations if they are 18 years of age or younger.

Campbell County

All schools with the exception of Jacksboro Middle will have a grab-n-go drive thru meal service for breakfast and lunch during the next four days. Schools will have meals as a curbside offer for parents to drive up and receive a meal. The child(ren) must be in the car with the parent to receive a meal. Your child does not have to attend that school – they can receive a meal at any of the schools – the only requirement is that they are 18 years or younger.

Breakfast – served from 10:00 a.m. – 10:59 a.m.

Lunch – served from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

This schedule is good thru March 17 – 20, 2020

Claiborne County

Free Breakfast and Lunch for all Claiborne County children 8 & under.

Tuesday March 17- Friday March 20, 2020

Breakfast 9:30 a.m.-10:25 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Location: Meal pickups will be at the front entrance of all Claiborne County Schools, except Alpha School. Alpha students can pick up meals at any other Claiborne County School.

Just pull up and a food service staff member will bring meals to your car.

Union County

Any child 18 and under is eligible to participate, BUT must be present at the time of distribution to receive meals.

Meals will be distributed on Wednesday, March 18th at the school that was requested to the homeroom teacher. Each child can receive 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches. These meals are for Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, March 20th. The pick-up times will be from 10:00- 11:00 am at the requested school.

When you pick up, please tell the staff if you plan on participating in the week AFTER Spring Break so we can plan accordingly. There will be no meals served the week of Spring Break.

We are looking at a second distribution on Monday, March 30th for March 30th through April 1st. And another distribution on Thursday, April 2nd for April 2nd and 3rd.

Grainger County

Grainger County Schools will be offering FREE lunches to our students that are 18 years and younger while the school system is closed March 17th – March 31st. The lunches will be “sack lunches” consisting of something such as a peanut butter sandwich or turkey/cheese sandwich, milk, vegetable, and fruit. The lunch will be served in a “drive-thru” environment with our School Resource Officers (SRO’s) assisting the food service workers. These lunches will be served weekdays from Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Grainger High School, Joppa Elementary School, and Washburn School. These meals must be given only to those 18 years and younger. Therefore, we will provide a meal to everyone in the vehicle that is 18 years and younger. The SRO’s will be delivering the meals to the automobile. It will truly be a “drive-thru” feeding that will take place in front of Grainger High, Joppa, and Washburn schools. ALL students 18 years and younger are eligible regardless of their income or residence! Students must be at our three locations to get meals.

Cocke County

Cocke County Schools are working on final arrangements for meal distribution.

