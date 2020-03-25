How to help educate your kids at home

Most, if not all, Tennessee schools will be closed through at least April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Bill Lee made the request on Tuesday, after Tennessee saw its cases of coronavirus climb higher. As of March 25, Tennessee had three confirmed deaths related to the virus and at least 784 cases.

Parents and educators are struggling to accommodate needs across the board so that kids can learn during their month-long hiatus from in-person classes.

While educators are doing their best, there are some avenues that parents and guardians can take to educate their kids at home.

Hamilton County Schools has an informational website that parents can use. It has preparedness checklists for parents and students.

Their site also offers free tools for online learning based on grade level, K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Others

Scholastic also has online learning platforms, activities and exercises for grades preK-9. Scholastic offers 20 days' worth of activities, as well as quizzes.

Go here to see more.

Khan Academy is a free online learning platform. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have released schedules based on grade level for parents and kids to follow for their daily routines while out of school.

Khan Academy offers immersive lessons for free through its app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. Go here to learn more.

The New York Department of Education has developed an online site with activities and lessons for kids from early childhood and K-12.

It offers resources on English, math, science and social studies. Go here to choose the grade for your child.

