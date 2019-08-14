How to help the victims of recent mass shootings

When tragedy strikes, people step in to help, but how can you make sure your hard-earned money is going to the right place? In this week's Wallet Wednesday, we did some digging to find out.

After two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, people from all over the US are looking to donate, but there are also people out there looking to take advantage.

"There's ample opportunity for hoaxes like that to be conducted," said Tom Fuentes, a law enforcement analyst. "Unless a company, organization or even an individual does their own due diligence to look into something, they may be subject to it."

The Dayton Foundation is one. They are partnering with local media to raise money for those affected by the tragedies.

In Texas, the El Paso Community Foundation is also accepting donations.

There are several GoFundMe accounts claiming to raise money for families affected, but they can get tricky. There are several fakes out there. Make sure you know how the campaign organizer is related to the recipient of the donation. You can always message the organizer before donating and don't be afraid to ask questions.

