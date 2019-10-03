How to keep stink bugs out of your house

Pest control companies said they have their phones ringing off the hook as bugs look to come indoors for the season.

Stink bug makes its way into the car (Source: WVLT)

Perhaps the most visible bug right now is the stink bug.

"The stink that they create, that's their protection so they just let it rip," exclaimed Laura Moore, a Knoxville resident.

If you want to keep them out, you can have an exterminator spray outside your house.

Also, experts said to keep your doors and windows shut.

"If you can see light underneath a door threshold or around a window, they can get in," said Brian Smith, Operations Manager at Russell's Pest Control.

Just don't step on them. They'll live up to their name if you do.

Smith said once the area gets some rain you'll notice bugs and critters trying to get indoors more.

