How to keep wheelchairs clean during COVID-19 pandemic

The Tennessee Department of Health created a set of step-by-step resources for wheelchair cleaning and maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials said the following tips will help keep people in wheelchairs safe and healthy:

1. Use warm soapy water and a rag

2. A small toothbrush can help clean the tilt mechanism

3. Pay special attention to the wheelchair frame

4. Wipe seat and back surfaces completely

5. If meals are in the chair, immediately clean any spills

6. Clean shoulder harness

7. Let everything air dry before the person transfers back to the chair

They have several videos and step-by-step guidance resources online for basic daily maintenance of seating and positioning equipment.

To access the full wheelchair resource guide, click here.

