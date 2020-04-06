How to make a mask without sewing

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they were recommending citizens wear masks in public as a way to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC said, "We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms."

In light of the new evidence, the CDC recommended wearing cloth masks in public. Health officials added that the cloth masks were another measure, not meant to replace social distancing or hand washing.

They also stressed that the masks recommended were not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. "Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance."

Many people are making masks out of household materials, and you can, too. You don't even need to sew to do it.

What you need

Fabric (it can be from an old pillowcase)

Two ponytail holders

Scissors

Instructions

Fold the fabric longways

Take the ponytail holders and slip them around each end

Fold the fabric together

Use the ponytail holders around your ears

