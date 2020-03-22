How to open packages to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The United States Postal Office in Louisville, Kentucky announced its first confirmed coronavirus case Friday, WAVE reported.

Officials said, before delivery, packages may have come in contact with someone who's been exposed to coronavirus.

Below are precautions from The Huffington Post for opening any type of package safely.

Request Contact-Free Delivery

- Make sure your items are left at the door. Most delivery services leave packages at the door. For an extra precaution, request contact-free delivery in the special instructions when ordering online.

Conisder Opening Package Outside

According to health officials, the coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours. Opening a package while it's still on the doorstep may prevent the virus from being spread inside the house.

If the package is brought inside, limit the number of surfaces the box touches and quickly throw away the packaging. Use gloves when possible and wipe the item(s) inside the box down immediately after.

Wipe down surfaces the items and box touched with something that contains at least 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.

When finished, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

