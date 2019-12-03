How to protect yourself from your “Smart” TV

Smart TV’s are great but remember just like your computer they’re hooked up to the internet, which the FBI says makes them a potential target for hackers.

According to the agency even if a cybercriminal can’t access your computer directly, they might be able to come in through a backdoor using your tv.

Some of the newer models even have cameras, which could make you vulnerable to a cyberstalker.

So what can you do?

Simple things, like making sure you are changing your password regularly. If possible, turn the camera off or cover it with black tape.

Law enforcement says threats like these are not going away. Criminals are always looking for new ways.

“Looks to me that they kind of change with the times as well. So, I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before they figure out a way to turn this all around for themselves to their advantage,” said Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina, Irondale Police.

