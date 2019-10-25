How to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs

Saturday, Oct. 26 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Tennesseeans have the opportunity to visit sites all across the state to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications are vulnerable to misuse, theft, or abuse

by family members and others, including children and teens.

The service is free.

“This Office, which is taking legal action on several fronts to hold manufacturers and distributors accountable for flooding this state with

prescription opioid medication also wants to encourage the safe disposal of these drugs to help break the cycle of addiction and overdose deaths in Tennessee,” said General Herbert Slatery.

You can learn more and use an interactive map with locations click here.

