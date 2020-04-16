How to your spend your stimulus deposit from the IRS

Many East Tennesseans said they received their stimulus deposits Wednesday. But with money on the mind, and extra cash in the bank, what's the best way to spend it? WVLT News turned to an economics professor at the University of Tennessee to find out.

Don Bruce said you should first use the money to pay for the essentials.

"Make sure your bills get paid. Make sure you continue to support local businesses by ordering online, carry out etc. Or go get your groceries and keep your electricity turned on."

However, he said if you have the ability for extra spending power, you will find big deals in places like real estate and the automotive industry.

"It's pretty substantial spending power for these households," Bruce said. "No matter what [you] do -- it's going to represent income to someone else and that will get spent in the local economy and so on."

He said the economic impact of the coronavirus is devastating for the service industry, including restaurants and bars, transportation, and tourism. However, Bruce said industries like shipping are instead seeing a surplus.

"We've never seen anything like this. It's incredibly unique; incredibly impactful," he said. "It's a complete devastation in terms of people losing their jobs -- losing the ability to move around. The economy is feeling a deep impact."

The toll means unemployment numbers are staggering. Bruce said if you find yourself in that position, look into the $2 trillion stimulus package which includes loans and assistance programs specifically for those facing unemployment.

Whether you're out of the job, or looking to retire from work all together, coronavirus has taken a toll.

Bruce said people on the cusp of retirement might see reductions. He said if you're not close to retirement, don't worry -- there's still time to gather savings.

"The long run trend looks positive and we'll be fine eventually," Bruce said. "This is not the time to be proud or ashamed to take help. This is the time to realize people are doing whatever they can to help each other out."

For more information on stimulus checks from the IRS, click here.