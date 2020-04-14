How to stay on budget while supporting local restaurants

The pandemic has changed eating habits for many Americans. According to the site Click TopCashBack.com

35 percent of Americans are ordering more takeout than they were a month ago.

Rebecca Gramuglia, a consumer expert, said there are some ways to make this easier on your budget.

Order takeout strategically so you have leftover for another meal. Many restaurants like Kefi, Conners and Double Dogs (to name a few) are offering family style meals. Many times this is cheaper than ordering individual meals.

Follow restaurants on social media. Local places like Hard Knox Pizza are offering a free pizza if you buy a $50 gift card. Calhoun's is offering lunch specials through their Facebook page that include hot dogs, fries and a beer for 8 dollars.

Order through the restaurant's app or online. You can get cash back or earn points towards free food.

If you're getting your food delivered look at a subscription for the delivery service. It's typically going to save you money depending on how often you use it.