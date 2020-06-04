How to travel safely during COVID-19

(Gray News) – If you're planning on flying sometime soon, there are steps you can take to help keep yourself healthy.

Air travel is picking up, and as states move along in their reopening phases, you might be tempted to pack a bag as well. (Source: HEATHROW AIRPORT, CNN)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some things it wants us to consider before traveling:

-- Don’t travel if you’re sick. If you have any symptoms, stay home.

-- At the airport, make sure to maintain social distancing guidelines. Stay six feet away from others whenever possible.

-- Always wear a mask.

-- Pay attention to every surface you touch. Keep plenty of hand sanitizer available and use it frequently throughout your journey. Try not to touch surfaces at the gate.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, recommends getting to the airport early enough to walk to your terminal instead of taking an enclosed airport tram.

Even though airlines are taking extra steps to clean and sanitize planes in-between flights, go ahead and do a little wiping down of the things at your seat after you board.

Gupta suggests you turn the circulation knob above you on high, to help move the air in front of you, possibly breaking up virus particles.

If you can, try to maintain social distancing on the plane as well, sitting away from other passengers.

And, if you don’t feel comfortable traveling yet, contact your airline and try to move your trip.

