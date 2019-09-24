How to update Microsoft systems with hacker protections

Microsoft rolled out two new updates on Monday.

Windows requires these updates to keep systems from being targets of potential hackers.

Microsoft said that without updates, attackers could gain control of out-of-date systems, preventing users from operating the software.

The update affects Internet Explorer versions 9, 10 and 11, as well as the software in Microsoft systems meant to prevent hacks called Windows Defender.

The update for Internet Explorer is a manual update, meaning a user will have to start the update themselves. The Windows Defender update is automatic, but users are still advised to

double check when updating Explorer.

To manually update on Windows Version 9, follow these steps:

● Click the ‘Start’ Menu

● Type the term ‘Windows Update’ in the search bar

● Click ‘Check for Updates’

For Windows Versions 10 and newer, follow these steps:

● Click ‘Start,’ then, ‘Microsoft System Center,’ then ‘Software Center’

● Find the ‘Updates Section’ menu in the left

● Click ‘Install All’ in the top right

● Restart computer after updates install

To stay up-to-date on all the latest Microsoft updates, visit the Microsoft Security Update Guide.

