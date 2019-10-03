How to update your WVLT Weather app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make sure you're getting the most out of the WVLT Weather app by updating to the latest version.
Android users: Click here to update in the Google Play Store.
iOS users: Click here to update in the Apple Store.
The WVLT Weather app features:
• Access to WVLT content specifically for mobile users
• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
• High resolution satellite cloud imagery
• New photo gallery to submit pictures and view photos from others
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.