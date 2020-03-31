How to watch a free Garth Brooks concert on CBS

Garth Brooks announced a free concert you can enjoy live from your home on April 1.

Brooks postponed his upcoming concerts in Charlotte, NC and Cincinnati, OH with promises to reschedule and honor all tickets.

“I need this more than anybody,” Brooks shared.

Earlier in March Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood recorded a Facebook Live special concert that drew over 3 million viewers.

Due to the overwhelming demand, CBS landed a special with Brooks and Yearwood set to air live from their home April 1 from 9:00 – 10:00 PM, live ET.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” said Brooks and Yearwood in a joint statement.

“At the crucial time of need we need to realize that this will pass, and we will all be stronger on the other side,” finished Strickland. “A lot of people are helping one another, as well as society in general. If you can help, please do. If you need help, please ask. It’s that simple. Garth and many other artists are leading the way in helping other people. It is up to all of us to follow suit and do our part!”

