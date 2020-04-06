How to wear a mask correctly

As health officials encourage residents to wear masks in the public due to the spread of COVID-19, you may not know how to wear one correctly.

“Never touch the outside of your mask or under the mask while it’s on your face. The mask on the outside is considered dirty don’t pull your mask underneath her chin and have it sitting down here. It should always be fitting properly over your face," Sarasota Memorial Hospital Nurse Jennifer Sorensen told WWSB.

Before putting your mask on, you need to make sure your hands are clean.

When putting on your mask, use the loops for the ears, and make sure your nose and the bottom of your chin is covered.

Before removing your mask, make sure you sanitize or wash your hands.

Do keep a paper bag or a plastic Ziploc-style baggie handy for storing the mask every time you take it off. Always store a mask in a clean place. Never store it in a purse or pocket.

If you don't have a mask, go here to learn how to make one without sewing.

