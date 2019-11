You could see a Vols Basketball or Volleyball game for free!

All you have to do is donate two canned goods at Food City to get tickets.

Here's a full list of qualifying games:

Basketball

11/20 - Vols vs. ASU

Volleyball

11/22 - Lady Vols vs. Alabama

11/24 - Lady Vols vs. Missouri

To get tickets you'll need to donate at one of these Food City locations:

November 21

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 7350 Clinton Highway

November 22

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at 11501 Hardin Valley Road