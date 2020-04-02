How you can help first responders in Knoxville and Knox County

In a joint press conference Thursday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs asked citizens to check their garages and basements for personal protective equipment.

A PPE drive will be held at the Jacobs Building.

Donations will be accepted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items needed include:

- N95 masks

- Surgical masks

- Non-latex gloves

- Other commercial-grade medical equipment

Officials said the equipment will be sanitized, then distributed first to first responders, then to other local organizations in need.

Anyone with items to donate should bring them to the Jacobs Building and follow directions on the signs outside.

