How you could meet Dolly Parton at the premiere of “The Library that Dolly Built”

You and a guest could win a chance to see the premiere of “The Library that Dolly Built” in New York City on April 2.

It's up for auction at the Friends of the Smokies Evergreen Ball.

Package includes:

- Trip for 2 Adults to attend the premiere of the Imagination Library

- Documentary Premiere in New York City on April 2nd

- 2 nights at the Marriott Marquis

- Airfare roundtrip from Knoxville to New York

- VIP Access to the Premiere

- Meet and Greet with Dolly Parton

Learn more about the event here.

