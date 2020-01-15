How your retirement savings compares nationwide

Around half of American households have no retirement savings at all. No 401K, IRA or savings. Experts say knowing how your own retirement savings compare to the rest of the country can be helpful.

How does your retirement savings measure up to others your age? / Source: (Canva)

The National Institute on Retirement Security said the median retirement balance in the US was $60,000.

The Center for Retirement Research did a study that broke down the median retirement savings currently by age.

It said ages 35-44 have $37,000 put aside already. Ages 45-54 have $80,000 and 55-64 have $104,000.

If you're not at that point it's never too late to start making retirement a priority. They suggest saving 10-15 percent of your salary each year will get you on your way to a comfortable retirement.

