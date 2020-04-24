Hubble Space Telescope celebrates 30 years

The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is ablaze with star-forming regions. From the Tarantula Nebula, the brightest stellar nursery in our cosmic neighborhood, to LHA 120-N 11, part of which is featured in this Hubble image, the small and irregular galaxy is scattered with glowing nebulae, the most noticeable sign that new stars are being born. / Source: NASA
Posted:

(WVLT) -- The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating 30 years of going strong in space, giving us images of great beauty and a look into the stars.

"Thirty years ago Friday, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched aboard the shuttle Discovery with a famously flawed mirror, the opening chapter in an improbable saga of redemption and scientific discovery that revolutionized humanity's view of the cosmos with jaw-dropping images now familiar to millions," CBS reports.

To celebrate the anniversary, NASA released photos and videos. Go here to see them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 