Hubble Space Telescope celebrates 30 years

The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating 30 years of going strong in space, giving us images of great beauty and a look into the stars.

"Thirty years ago Friday, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched aboard the shuttle Discovery with a famously flawed mirror, the opening chapter in an improbable saga of redemption and scientific discovery that revolutionized humanity's view of the cosmos with jaw-dropping images now familiar to millions," CBS reports.

To celebrate the anniversary, NASA released photos and videos. Go here to see them.

