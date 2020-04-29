Hubble Telescope hits 30 years searching the stars

The Hubble Space Telescope just had a big birthday. Instead of gifts, NASA astrophysicist Dr. Elena Sabbi just wants you to check in on how Hubble's doing.

"You can go to the Hubble archives, where every single image that has been taken since the beginning of the image is stored," Dr. Sabbi said.

There's even a site that lets you stare through the looking glass at what Hubble saw on your birthday.

"Best case, hundreds of thousands of years away. Many, many cases they are million or billion years," Dr. Sabbi said.

Dr. Sabbi is hunting the Milky Way, not for the Hunter Orion, but for baby stars. By the time their light reaches us, they're ancient.

"So the farther object that Hubble was able to see was 13.4 billion years away from us," Dr. Sabbi said.

The telescope that inspired so many children is ready for its own child.

"Next year we are going to launch the James Webb Space Telescope," Dr. Sabbi said.

She says that will take us from the birth of stars to the birth of the universe.

"It will be able to see how planets form," Dr. Sabbi said. "It will be able to see the first galaxies."