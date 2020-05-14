'Hug Time' device allows Ill. family to hug their great-grandmother

It's been said love knows no bounds and one Illinois family proves that to be true.

With a little bit of ingenuity and some plastic, an 85-year-old great-grandma can now hug her loved ones for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to cry because I couldn’t believe that this was happening. It just means a lot,” Rose Gagnon said.

Gagnon hasn't hugged her great-grandchildren in more than two months, until now.

“My heart felt like it was going to burst. It filled my heart,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon's granddaughter, Carly Marinaro, built a "Hug Time" device, allowing her kids to safely wrap up in their great-grandmother's embrace.

“I was getting to the point of 'Oh my gosh, I can’t handle this, I need to hug her, the kids need to hug her.’ So it was just so worth it,” Marinaro said.

“We’re not meant to be apart like this or be isolated and it's sad for those people that can’t be around their family members. I’m just glad that we can share this type of happiness with people,” Marinaro said.

Even though there may be a piece of plastic between these hugs, this family proves nothing can come between a great-grandmother's love for her babies.

“This is what love is all about. This is precious,” Gagnon said.

