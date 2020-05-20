Human remains located near apartment complex in South Knoxville

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating human remains found in the woods near the 200 block of Overbrook Drive in South Knoxville.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene near Hickory Hill Apartments a little after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to begin an investigation.

The identity of the deceased and cause of death have not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at (865) 215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.