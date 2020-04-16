Humane Society opens drive-thru pet food pantry

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley announced Thursday the opening of a drive-thru pet food pantry.

Due to an increased demand for pet food and other pet supplies due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, April 17, Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley will convert their regular pet food pantry to drive-thru service to safely distribute dog and cat food. Social distancing and protective measures will be in place. Until further notice, the drive-thru pet food pantry will operate every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 6717 Kingston Pike on Bearden Hill in Knoxville, Tenn.

“We continue to hear from pet owners in crisis due to job loss, illness and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Constance Paras, executive director of Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. “The safety of our employees, pet owners and donors who drive-thru is our top priority. We follow very strict protocols in our day-to-day operations and all staff will be wearing personal protective equipment.”

The public is also invited to drive-thru and drop off pet food and cat litter donations Monday – Friday from 10 am – 4pm. Monetary donations make operations like the drive-thru pet pantry possible, and can be made online at www.humanesocietytennessee.org:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

