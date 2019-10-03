Humane Society says teen thought about killing mom, killed cat instead

An 18-year-old has been arrested for killing his mother’s cat, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado.

Animal Law Enforcement Sgt. Joseph Langford said he responded to a call after a woman reported finding her cat dead in her son’s bedroom.

Cohen Heath, 18, is facing one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

During the investigation, Langford said Heath told him he originally though he might kill a friend that was staying at his house and then thought about killing his mother but ultimately decided to kill his mother’s cat because it “would be easier to kill an animal.”

Langford said Heath stabbed and mutilated the cat to keep as mementos. The sergeant said he found fur and blood on Heath’s knives.

HSPPR said Heath’s punishment could include a fine between $1,000 and $100,000, one year mandatory parole and mandatory confinement or home detention that could last between 90 days and 18 months.

