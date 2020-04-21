Hundreds employed to handle Tennessee unemployment claims

Governor Lee said Tuesday that the state has employed a "couple hundred" more people to handle the unemployment claims filed by people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development told WVLT last week that they had, on average, 30,000 calls per day to their office.

One department representative said the situation has become so desperate that they won't even put anyone on hold because it could be hours before they are able to get back to them.

Governor Lee told media that, with the additional hires, "We've seen improvement in the last few days" and hope to see more improvement in the next few days.

