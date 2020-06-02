Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Oak Ridge

Protests and demonstrations of civil unrest have been playing out across the country after the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. The officer Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

Some of those demonstrations have occurred locally. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered in Oak Ridge for a peaceful protest.

WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie was on scene Tuesday evening.

