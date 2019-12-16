Hundreds gather to remember Tessa Majors with candlelight vigil

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil on Sunday to remember the Barnard College student killed in a New York City park Wednesday night.

Tessa Majors, niece of Johnny Majors was killed in a New York City stabbing. / Source (CBS New York/ Tessa Majors Instagram)

On Sunday, the staircase in the center of the park was illuminated in memory of Tessa Majors. Candles and cellphone lights lit up the path the freshman climbed as she looked for help after being stabbed by a group of teens who robbed her.

Growing memorials are in place on the edge of campus, feet from where Majors collapsed after being stabbed multiple times.

Many people were seen fighting back tears, embracing and comforting each other as they mourned the loss, CBS reported.

Police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the 18-year-old. Officials said they have increased patrols in the Morningside Park, where the incident occurred.

Police released a 14-year-old Saturday after he was being questioned in connection with the murder.

“Not just additional lighting, not just additional cameras… We need officers foot patrol walk in the park 24 hours a day,” Assemblywoman Inez Dickens said.

Mourners said the most tragic part of the incident is that no one will know what Majors could have become.

