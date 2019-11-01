Hundreds of daddy long-legs band together for protection

Hanging out on a building at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska are hundreds of Daddy Long-legs or Harvestmen.

The National Park Service posted the photo on their Facebook page. They said this is something they do for protection.

"Harvestmen are in the order, Opiliones, whereas spiders are Araneae. Harvestmen have one basic body section (spiders have two), two eyes, and eight legs. They live in moist habitats and are usually found under rocks, on logs, and in your nightmares."

They say the harvestmen clump together because they look larger and scarier to keep predators away.

