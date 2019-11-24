Hundreds of fake driver’s licenses found in Kentucky parcel

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents from the Chicago Field Office intercepted a parcel in Louisville that contained hundreds of fake driver’s licenses.

A tweet by the CPB Chicago states the fraudulent ID’s were found at the Louisville mail facility.

In all, the package contained 238 fake driver’s licenses and 536 black card stocks.

The documents were turned over to CBP Fraudulent Document Analysis for further investigation.

No information on potential suspects has been released.

