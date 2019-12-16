Hundreds pack Gatlinburg church for holiday fest

Hundreds of people packed Gatlinburg First Baptist Church Monday night for a holiday feast and the kids got to share in the spirit of giving.

Those who lined up outside on December 16 got a full service dinner with a server and live entertainment. Kids were treated to Santa, toys and a little something for the parents.

Kristin Arwood has been before, enjoyed the experience and wanted to come back.

“There’s a lot of people that need food and drink that’s hungry you know. There’s a lot of people that’s homeless and needs stuff you know,” she said.

Teresa Spenlau took her family for the first time as a surprise.

“I surprised them. They didn’t know what I was up too,” said Teresa Spenlau. “They kept saying, Mommy where are we going?”

To Gatlinburg First Baptist Church "A Meal For Many" brings love, fellowship and the spirit of Christmas.

“It’s grown out of the meal, and we’re just blessed with a lot of donations,” said Linda Kay Flack. “A lot of good people that just want to help others. This time of year we want them to feel special, that’s the main thing.”

In the kids shop, they picked out something special for parents, helping everyone understand the blessing of giving.

“I just had open heart surgery. So it helps us very much so we thank you,” said Spenlau.

The church has done this for 18 years. Ripley’s attractions helped by donating toys and sending a crew to help serve tables.

