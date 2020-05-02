Hundreds pay respects for 13-year-old Maryvillle boy who passed away

The Blount County Sheriff's Office along with other first responders and community members gathered today to pay their respects for a Maryville boy who passed away Thursday.

Lucas Hembree died Thursday after a long battle with a terminal illness. Local law enforcement and firefighters lined up along East Broadway where his funeral procession passed through to say goodbye to Lucas Saturday.

"First responders from Blount, Knox, Anderson, and other counties, as well as numerous wreckers from Blount and surrounding areas joined the procession as a tribute to Lucas who grew up around emergency services and loved law enforcement and firefighters," BCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

Lucas received more than 14,000 birthday cards back in March from people all around the country. His father Chester Hembree served as a Sheriff's Office Explorer as a teenager.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.