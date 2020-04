Hungry? These Knoxville restaurants are open and offering take-out

Tired of cooking? There are plenty of restaurants still open in Knoxville offering take-out or delivery only:

Abridged

Alladin’s Cafe

Alliance Brewing

Anaba

Archer’s BBQ

Aubrey’s

Balter Beer Works

Barley’s Taproom

Black Horse Brewery

Blaze Pizza

Brown Bag

The Bistro at the Bijou

Bravo Cuccina

Broadway Market

Buddy’s BBQ

Buttermilk Sky

Brenz Pizza

Calhoun’s

Casa Don Gallo

Chef Mo’s Cafe

Chesapeak’s West

Chez Guevara

Central Flats and Taps

Clinch River Brewing

Copper Cellar

Country Kinfolk

Cruze Farm

Dazzo's Pizza

Dead End BBQ

Family Meal

Fin-Two

Gametime Pizza and Subs

Goodness to Go

Harby’s Pizza

Hard Knox Pizzeria

Holly’s Gourmets Market

Honeybee Coffee

Inskip Grill

It’s All So Yummy Cafe

J.C. Holdway

Joe’s Italian

Kaizen

Kazoku Hibachi Express

Kefi

Knox Whiskey Works

Knox Dough

Knox Vitties Truck

Knoxville Farmacy

Lanai Food Truck

Landing House

Last Days of Autumn BBQ

Little Nicky’s New York Pizza

Littons

Lighthouse

Lonesome Dove

Maple Hall

Maryville Corner Market

Mountain Moonshine Cookies

Monterrey Mexican

Mooyah

Nama

Northshore Brasserie

Original Louis

Paradise-Que

Paysan Bread

Pete's Coffee Shop

Petros Chili and Chips

Plaid Apron

Plum Tree

Pizza Hoss

Pizzeria Nora

Pretentious Beer Co.

PokeWorks

RT Lodge

Ruby Sunshine

Tako Taco

Tangerine Japanese

The Burgers

The Hill

The Lunch Box

The Pizza Kitchen

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tomo Japanese

Turkish Market & Deli

Twisters

Union Ave.

Salsaritas

Seasons

Senor Taco

SoKno Taco

South Coast Pizza

Sticky Rice Cafe

Stefanos Pizza

Southern Kitchen Sandwhich

Sweet P’s Downtown

Yassin’s Falafel

Vienna Coffee

Wild Love Bakehouse

Wok Chow

