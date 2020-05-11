Hungry bear searches for snack at Gatlinburg Donut Friar

Donut worry, this bear was just looking for a snack in Gatlinburg!

(Great Smoky Mountains Facebook)

Video captured outside the Donut Friar early Sunday morning shows the cub wandering around, presumably looking for some breakfast.

"Stopped by The Donut Friar at 5am & we got an unexpected guest!" said a post on the Great Smoky Mountains Facebook page.

TWRA issued a wildlife warning last week saying bears may be more active than normal this spring.

Anyone who encounters a bear should never approach it and never feed it. Learn more about bear safety or report a sighting on the TWRA website.

