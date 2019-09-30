Hunter thought he was shooting a deer; it turned out to be his friend

Updated: Mon 6:24 PM, Sep 30, 2019

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WJAX/CNN) – A 17-year-old Georgia boy is dead after someone mistook him for a deer while hunting, Glynn County police said.

A 17-year-old Georgia hunter was shot and killed after being mistaken for a deer behind a bush. (Source: WFOX, Cox, WJAX, Family Photos, CNN)

Michael Rawling said his cousin Bobby Lee Lane was shot by a friend Saturday evening.

"Apparently, he shot through a bush thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin,” Rawling said.

Police identified the shooter as Hector Romero, WJAX reported.

After the shooting, Romero drove Lane to a gas station where they met first responders.

Lane was then rushed to a hospital where he later died.

"You don't expect anything like this to happen to a child," Rawling said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus