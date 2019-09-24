TWF expanding Hunting and Fishing Beginners Academy

For those who want to learn to hunt and fish in East Tennessee but are still novices, Tennessee Wildlife Federation can help with that.

A new field representative has been appointed to help expand the Hunting and Fishing Beginners Academy.

Courses will be taught by "Hunt Masters" who will teach the foundations of hunting and fishing.

Dates for some deer hunting experiences have already been set:

- Oct. 25-27 near Jackson, Tenn.

- Oct. 25-27 near Dover, Tenn.

- Nov. 22-24 near Somerville, Tenn.

- Dec. 13-15 near Greenfield, Tenn.

- Jan. 10-12 near Jackson, Tenn.

- Jan. 10-12 near Somerville, Tenn.

First-time or novice deer hunters—or those interested in future experiences around turkey, dove, or fish—can sign up here .

And for those who already know the tricks of the trade and want to become a volunteer Hunt Master, you can sign up here

