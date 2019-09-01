Hurricane Dorian brings heavy winds, flooding through the Bahamas after making landfall

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, is moving across the Bahamas after making landfall on the Abaco Islands.

This is video taken in Green Turtle Cay sent by Joann Coakley.

A viewer shared video from Green Turtle Cay that shows heavy winds pass through. Parts of the island is flooded, including other islands in the Bahamas.

The Grand Bahama Utility Company began disconnecting water service throughout the island of Grand Bahama at 7 p.m.

According to CNN, Dorian is crawling northwestward at a pace of 3 mph, which is a walking speed.

Mandatory evacuations for South Carolina will go into effect tomorrow.

Track live coverage here.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved.

