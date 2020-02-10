Husband of missing Tennessee woman charged with murder

A Tennessee prosecutor says a man whose wife disappeared last year has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich's office said in a news release Monday that 43-year-old Carl Hayes was also charged with tampering with evidence and was being held on $2 million bond.

Sheriff's office investigators said 41-year-old Taquila Hayes disappeared in May, and her mother filed a missing person report in August, saying she had not seen or heard from her daughter in more than two months. Online jail records didn't indicate whether Carl Hayes was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

