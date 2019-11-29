Food critic's review exposes husband's cheating

A woman was very thankful Thursday and it wasn't because of the food.

According to WTSP, Tom Sietsema, a food critic for the Washington Post restaurant review showed photos of the woman's husband dining out with a woman that wasn't her.

The comment came in Sietsama's weekly online Q&A sessions.

The woman wrote, "Well, Tom, your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn't me! Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair."

She added, "Just thought you'd be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I'm grateful to you for exposing a cheat!"

Sietsema later tweeted about the exchange, saying "Cheaters take heed!"

