Hydration: strategy to success in youth football under the sun

It's football time in Tennessee for college, high school and the kids. However, the score isn't the only thing youth coaches are paying attention to. The temperature is also important.

Doctors say kids face a higher risk of heat exhaustion.

"I have a lot of respect for the little kids," Khandyce Fine said. "We have on our regular clothes, but they have on equipment so I know they're extra hot as well."

She was watching over her son, Jaishaun, and made sure he had plenty of water.

Experts recommend drinking water at least four hours before a game, during a game and after.

While sports drinks are okay, they said water is best. For every two cups of water, one sports drink is fine.

Coaches also said it's best to stay away from sugar. But a little sodium is oaky. Fruit is also a good way to give kids energy.

"It's the number one thing out here in football, particularly with weather in the dog days of summer -- we want to make sure these kids are hydrated," Troy Fleming, Knox County Parks and Rec's Recreation Manager said.

He said Knox County Youth Football follows TSSAA football regulations. If the heat index rises above 100, the rules change and the game can even get canceled.

Signs of heat exhaustion include sluggish behavior, pale skin, and little desire to drink water.

